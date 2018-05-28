IT System Administrator

May 28, 2018

Qualifications:

  • IT Bachelor (3year) degree
  • MCSE
  • Dell Certification
  • AWS Certification

Experience:

  • 7+ years of experience in Systems Administration Hyper-V 2012 R2/2016

Knowledge:

  • Networking equipment including Checkpoint Firewalls and Cisco
  • Hyper-V VSwitches
  • Dell PowerEdge and SC storage
  • Active Directory
  • O365/G-suite migration (advantageous)
  • Windows File servers
  • IIS web servers
  • AWS EC2,S3,Route 53
  • Infrastructure architecture design
  • Linux (advantageous)

Job objectives:

  • Provisioning of new client infrastructure and maintenance of existing client infrastructure
  • Infrastructure software maintenance (includes patching and upgrades)
  • Ensuring all backups and replication configuration are running optimally
  • System troubleshooting and problem solving across platform and application domains
  • provisioning of new services as required
  • Ensuring strict security standards are maintained across all infrastructure

