Lead Consultant (Web Analytics)

ENVIRONMENT: A digital marketing company seeks the expertise of a highly skilled Lead Consultant to provide web analytics solutions and services. The ideal candidate should possess a Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems/Business/Marketing or equivalent required, a minimum of 5 years web analytics & interactive marketing experience, at least 3 years Adobe Analytics/Google 360, Project Management, JavaScript and be Adobe Certified with advanced knowledge of products like SiteCatalyst, Discover, Genesis.Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. DUTIES: Manage enterprise level implementation of web analytics tools which can include; business requirement gathering, implementation, integration, custom JavaScript coding and advanced reporting.

Define and implement the appropriate solutions and system architecture for web analytics that supports client’s enterprise-wide business needs and key performance indicators.

Develop best practices, track trends, recommend solutions to improve client capabilities and identify improvements to websites based on website engagement and traffic patterns.

Able to think critically and make actionable recommendations to clients based on the business data needs: analyse data, interpret results and recommend actions to optimise marketing investments.

Track and analyse web site performance, trends, click stream, paths and results of online marketing initiatives to provide data driven business intelligence, optimise media and campaign investments for clients.

Support day-to-day management of client’s