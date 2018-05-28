Lead Consultant (Web Analytics)
May 28, 2018
|
ENVIRONMENT:
A digital marketing company seeks the expertise of a highly skilled Lead Consultant to provide web analytics solutions and services. The ideal candidate should possess a Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems/Business/Marketing or equivalent required, a minimum of 5 years web analytics & interactive marketing experience, at least 3 years Adobe Analytics/Google 360, Project Management, JavaScript and be Adobe Certified with advanced knowledge of products like SiteCatalyst, Discover, Genesis.Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs.
DUTIES:
- Manage enterprise level implementation of web analytics tools which can include; business requirement gathering, implementation, integration, custom JavaScript coding and advanced reporting.
- Define and implement the appropriate solutions and system architecture for web analytics that supports client’s enterprise-wide business needs and key performance indicators.
- Develop best practices, track trends, recommend solutions to improve client capabilities and identify improvements to websites based on website engagement and traffic patterns.
- Able to think critically and make actionable recommendations to clients based on the business data needs: analyse data, interpret results and recommend actions to optimise marketing investments.
- Track and analyse web site performance, trends, click stream, paths and results of online marketing initiatives to provide data driven business intelligence, optimise media and campaign investments for clients.
- Support day-to-day management of client’s
Learn more/Apply for this position
Related