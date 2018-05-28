MID LEVEL DEVELOPER
The Job Specifications
We are looking for highly motivated team players who want to make a difference and be part of building a unique game-changing platform business.
What we’re looking for in a developer:
– C#, ASP.NET and SQL experience.
– js, jQuery and Javascript experience would be advantageous.
– Conceptual understanding of AWS architecture and decoupled Micro Services would be beneficial.
– Evidence of strong conceptual and problem-solving skills.
– Scrum and sprint experience beneficial.Requirements:
– Recruiting junior and mid-level software developers with at least 3 years’ work experience.
– AWS experience.
Requirements
– Diploma/degree in the relevant field.
Soft skills requirements:
– Self-starter who takes ownership
– Outcomes orientated
– Fast-paced work ethic
– Adaptability and flexibility in deliverables
– Strong self-learning orientation
– Good communication skills
– Team player who enjoys collaborating with others