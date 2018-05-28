Mobile developer Web.

Role Description: Mobile developer – (Web and Native)

Hartbeespoort Dam area

Permanent position

We are looking for an individual with 3 years?? or more experience in Mobile App Development (Web and Native) (iOS, Android, PhoneGap).

We are recruiting an ??all-rounder? in Mobile Application Developer, someone with the ability to conceptualize and research mobile application solutions and who can produce awesome mobile apps!Skills and Experience: Qualifications and experience required :

Matric plus IT Degree/Diploma (Degree will get preference)

? Mobile Product Management (from mobile website through to application UXD and UID).

? Minimum of 3+ years?? experience in Web Design and Application Development.

? HTML 5, JavaScript, C#, .NET framework, Visual Studio, SQL 2008, CSS

? ActionScript 2+

? iOS App Development (phone and tablet)

? Android App Development (phone and tablet)

? PhoneGap (Web App Wrapper)

? jQuery Mobile (extension of jQuery)

? Xamarin Studio

? Understanding Design methodologies and implementation skills

? e-Commerce, Adobe Flash / ActionScript, JQuery and AJAX

Job Functions :

Responsible for building, coordinating and managing mobile applications.

Mobile App Development (Web and Native) (iOS, Android, PhoneGap).

