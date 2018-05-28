.NET Core Software Engineer (2205)

Role Description:

.Net Core Software Engineer

Permanent Position

Cape Town, Western Cape

Open to all South Africans

Purpose of the role:

The ideal candidate for this role will be responsible for working within the ICT development team to deliver enhancements, new initiatives and resolve live issues with a full understanding of the standard system development life cycle (define, build, test) and proven track record of delivery.

Development

Deliver solutions according to the agreed project timelines

Contribute and adhere to coding standards, best practices, and procedures

Ensure accurate scoping and allocation of time for development required

Participate in team knowledge management and make recommendations for continuous improvement of SDLC

Willing to try new things and embrace open source technologies

Systemsupport

Support and maintain production system(s)

Ensure that all support queries are logged and attend to system queries according to agreed timelines

Continuously identify and solve technical problems

Mentoring

Assist and mentor junior members within the team

Skills and Experience:

Qualifications & Accreditations

3 Year diploma or degree with Information Technology being the core subject

Experience & Skills

Must Have:

Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ working experience as a C# .net developer (.Net Framework)

Proven track record in taking projects through the Software Development Life Cycle.

Design, develop, and deliver new features using RESTful API??s and related services

Experience with Continuous Integration and Deployment workflows

Assist in requirements identification and in producing specifications

Excellent practical knowledge of OOP concepts and SOLID principles

Support the creation and maintenance of technical documentation

Must have working experience with the following technologies; user controls and web parts, WCF and ASMX web service, jQuery/ Javascript/ JSON, HTML/ CSS, Team Foundation Server (TFS), Visual Studio 2015+, Web Essentials OO/ SOLID

Proven experience with ASP.NET view state management, form validation controls and .NET controls is required

Understanding of Web.config, appSettings.config and sql.config

Nice to have

.NET Core experience

Entity Framework experience

GIT experience

Cloud experience (AWS, Azure or Google Cloud)

Working within a microservices architecture/distributed architecture.

Front end JS framework experience (Angular 2, Bootstrap, React etc.)

Docker/Kubernetes experience

Scalability and high throughput software

Retail or FinTech experience

