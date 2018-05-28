.NET Core Software Engineer (2205)

May 28, 2018

Role Description:

.Net Core Software Engineer

Permanent Position

Cape Town, Western Cape

Open to all South Africans

Purpose of the role:

The ideal candidate for this role will be responsible for working within the ICT development team to deliver enhancements, new initiatives and resolve live issues with a full understanding of the standard system development life cycle (define, build, test) and proven track record of delivery.

Development

  • Deliver solutions according to the agreed project timelines
  • Contribute and adhere to coding standards, best practices, and procedures
  • Ensure accurate scoping and allocation of time for development required
  • Participate in team knowledge management and make recommendations for continuous improvement of SDLC
  • Willing to try new things and embrace open source technologies

Systemsupport

  • Support and maintain production system(s)
  • Ensure that all support queries are logged and attend to system queries according to agreed timelines
  • Continuously identify and solve technical problems

Mentoring

  • Assist and mentor junior members within the team

Skills and Experience:

Qualifications & Accreditations

  • 3 Year diploma or degree with Information Technology being the core subject

Experience & Skills

Must Have:

  • Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ working experience as a C# .net developer (.Net Framework)
  • Proven track record in taking projects through the Software Development Life Cycle.
  • Design, develop, and deliver new features using RESTful API??s and related services
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Deployment workflows
  • Assist in requirements identification and in producing specifications
  • Excellent practical knowledge of OOP concepts and SOLID principles
  • Support the creation and maintenance of technical documentation
  • Must have working experience with the following technologies; user controls and web parts, WCF and ASMX web service, jQuery/ Javascript/ JSON, HTML/ CSS, Team Foundation Server (TFS), Visual Studio 2015+, Web Essentials OO/ SOLID
  • Proven experience with ASP.NET view state management, form validation controls and .NET controls is required
  • Understanding of Web.config, appSettings.config and sql.config

Nice to have

  • .NET Core experience
  • Entity Framework experience
  • GIT experience
  • Cloud experience (AWS, Azure or Google Cloud)
  • Working within a microservices architecture/distributed architecture.
  • Front end JS framework experience (Angular 2, Bootstrap, React etc.)
  • Docker/Kubernetes experience
  • Scalability and high throughput software
  • Retail or FinTech experience

