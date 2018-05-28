PHP Developer (Laravel)

ENVIRONMENT: An innovative destination management company seeks a PHP Developer to join its team. You will be responsible for the functionality of IT Systems and migrating existing (Perl) web applications across to Laravel while also supporting the current system. Your tech toolset should include: PHP, Laravel, HTML CSS, Bootstrap. Internal Systems – Support company applications and internal / external servers.

Assist in the administration and maintenance of internal system programs.

Administer and maintain local and web-based versions of software.

Assist in troubleshooting, reporting, backup and archiving.

Migrate existing (Perl) web Applications across to Laravel. Networking – Understand the issues involved with administering and maintaining corporate infrastructure, including network connectivity, internet access, email, etc.

Understand the issues involved in administering and maintaining corporate WAN. Help Desk Administration – Help answer and troubleshoot user enquiries.

Interact with internal clients to resolve help desk issues.

Provide responses to internal clients in a timely manner. Asset Management – Assist with the inventory management of software, hardware, and other IT supplies.

Assist with the purchase of software, hardware and other IT supplies.

Promote responsible usage and care of company equipment. PROJECT RELATED DUTIES: Solution Development and Delivery –