Project Manager (Parvana)About the Client:

Their employees work both on-site at clients and at the office.

They believe it’s also important to us to have clearly defined career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for managing the delivery of a portfolio of medium to complex sized software projects, using industry standard development / delivery methodologies.

Leading and coaching of multi-workstream projects and distributed teams to high performance levels (team size of 10+ individuals).

Managing and controlling the definition of scope of project requirements and high-level solutions with product and business owners.

Responsible for managing project requirements into development teams and user acceptance on delivery.

Managing stakeholders ranging from operational to senior / executive.

Managing project delivery associated with contracts and agreements (internal and external stakeholders).

Defining, sourcing and managing necessary project resources.

Preparing realistic and achievable project plans and strategies across SDLC.

Effectively control and manage risks, issues and dependencies within a project.

Establishing, managing and reporting on project budget and finance.

Use of best practices tools, methods and techniques to drive the delivery process.

Requirements:

IT related undergrad in B.Com IS or Honours in B.Bus.Sci IS / B.Com IS.

Preference to candidates that have completed or are studying towards completing project management certifications (PMI / PRINCE2).

8+ yearsâ€™ IT project management consulting experience.

Demonstrates foundational knowledge across Business Analysis / Quality Assurance and the ability to apply them in medium to complex project environments (SME / Technical Expertise).

Ability to comprehend new and difficult technology issues and translate them for business understanding.

Enterprise analysis (e.g. business cases).

Demonstrated skills in project management tools and techniques as defined by PMI / PRINCE2 or similar professional body.

Proficient in Project Management Principles and execution thereof.

Exposure to Agile Methods.

Exposure to Microsoft Technologies (C#.NET, SQL).

Knowledge of general purpose / specialised applications.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

