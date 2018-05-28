Project Manager

We are looking for a Senior Project Manager with 8+ years’ project management & consulting experience. The person must have a proven track record of managing a team and key stakeholders in an Agile environment.

Key responsibilities

Responsible for managing the delivery of a portfolio of medium to complex sized software projects, using industry standard development / delivery methodologies

Leading and coaching of multi-workstream projects and distributed teams to high performance levels (team size of 10+ individuals)

Manage and control the definition of scope of project requirements and high-level solutions with product and business owners

Responsible for managing project requirements into development teams and user acceptance on delivery

Manages stakeholders ranging from operational to senior / executive

Manages project delivery associated with contracts and agreements (internal and external stakeholders)

Define, source and manage necessary project resources

Prepares realistic and achievable project plans and strategies across SDLC

Effectively control and manage risks, issues and dependencies within a project

Establish, manage and report on project budget and finance

Use of best practices tools, methods and techniques to drive the delivery process

Company Information

We are a technology consulting company that prides itself in having the ability to turn business problems into agile solutions. We are a solution-driven enterprise that builds productivity and profit.

Our expert analysts position our clients at the forefront of technology innovation, creating balance with the best engineering talent. Our integrated services blend software solutions with big-picture analysis to create an offering that promotes productivity and drives profit.

We invest in our people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning, eCoaching and tech talks.

Not based in Cape Town? We offer relocation assistance. Our flexi-hours, 20 annual leave days, above-industry salaries, progressive maternity and paternity leave policies, and fun staff events ensure you maintain a healthy work-life balance.

