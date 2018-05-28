SAP FICO Consultant

May 28, 2018

Job Knowledge, Skills & Experiences:

  • Educated to degree level, likely in an information technology specialty or holds a professional accounting qualification.
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in a full cycle implementation as well as in support projects.
  • Minimum of 3 years SAP experience supporting General Ledger plus 3 or more of the following functions: Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Financial Accounting, Management Accounting, Fixed Asset Accounting, Inter-company Accounting, Project System.
  • Experience in FI integration points with other SAP modules like MM, HR, PP, OTC and PM.
  • Ability to multitask and manage multiple deliverables and projects at the same time
  • Understanding of accounting business processes
  • Ability to understand business processes from an end-user perspective
  • Ability to work in a small team environment, effectively interacting with peers and customers alike
  • Must be results oriented, and evidence delivery within a challenging environment
  • Demonstrate adaptability, flexibility and resourcefulness within a small team
  • Has proven leadership skills, and a good knowledge of business analysis.
  • Have strong planning, communication and presentation skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position