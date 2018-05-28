SAP Functional Consultant

Evaluate the demands of the business owners, transforms the essence into an abstract and algorithmic business model and as such identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views and are able to configure the system.

Contract: 12 months

RESPONSIBILITIES

Structuring of system strategy such as the development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions.

– Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the SAP system when required.

– To generate knowledge about the current business process, design current business flows, study current business processes and its complication, and getting through with current business setup.

– Identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views.

– Ensure that the users agree and sign-off the suggested solutions.

– Maintain the task management systems (EPM and Remedy)

– Do accurate time keeping of time spent on changes

Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request

– Design and implement technological business solutions

– Prepare test scripts and execute testing of the configured scenarios

– Do testing of customizations and developed programs

– Maintain the task management systems (EPM and Remedy)

– Do accurate time keeping of time spent on changes

To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the SAP System

– Assist the business users when necessary.

– Mentor junior members of the Team.

– Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the SAP System when required.

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

3 year IT qualifications

4-6 years SAP retail Domain experience

Exposure to SAP (in-store solutions): MIM, MIM Mobile, FIORI

4- 6 years Hands-on experience in configuration and business processes in: Sales Orders, Inventory Management and Receiving

4- 6 years Hands-on experience in configuration and business processes in: POS Inbound and Outbound

4- 6 years integration to legacy systemas – POS, stacktake and store labels

4 – 6 years SAP Integration to Pricing, Promotions, BW and Finance

4- 6 years Develop and maintain functional and technical specifications

2 years development of SAP ABAP retail systems

2 years development/maintanance of SAP workflow

Provide technical effort estimates to use in project schedules and resource allocation.

– Participate in test efforts: Test Planning, Test Execution, Defect Resolution and conducting root cause analysis to identify corrective actions

– Participate in Go-live planning activities

– Knowledge of SAP PI System and IDOC processing

– Working with interfaces (monitoring) between SAP and non-SAP systems.

Standard ABAP

Dialog Programming

SAP Script

IMG Configuration

OO ABAP

Business Server Page Programming

MS Office Skills

