Senior PHP Developer

An innovative fin-tech employer of choice is seeking an experienced PHP Developer to develop complex back-end code while integrating existing front-end elements to provide optimal business solutions. Qualification:Matric (essential)Relevant Tertiary Degree or Diploma (highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum of 4 years robust back-end PHP Development experienceUnderstanding of front-end technologiesExperience with T-SQL Job Description:This role requires the successful individual to develop efficient and testable PHP models, integrate data storage solutions and assist in some front-end development.

