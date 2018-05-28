SQL Developer

Main responsibilities

– Searching for a SQL developer with at least 5 years’ experience to lead a small team responsible for developing and supporting integration and reporting solutions for the Company Institutional business.

– Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology.

– Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other developers to understand user requirements.

– Write technical specifications where required.

– Develop integration solutions using SQL and other vendor integration tools (Markit).

– Develop reporting solutions; write SQL stored procedures to manipulate the data supplied by the source system and prepare it for reporting.

– Design and create SSRS report definitions to present the data.

– Assist with the migration of existing Crystal reports onto SSRS reports.

– Optimising SQL queries to improve performance.

– Provide 2nd line support for any production support issues.

– Support existing integration solutions in the production environment by analysing problems reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.

– Testing and deployment of new development.

– Qualifications

– Essential: Analytical degree or diploma (ComSci, BBusSci or Bcom with IS/Actuarial, BSc (Eng, Math) or similar.

– Knowledge of financial concepts and terms and interested in attending courses to improve business knowledge.

– Exceptional skills in writing SQL for Microsoft SQL server, including stored procedures, UDF’s and other T-SQL Querying.

– Experience in analysing data and performing complex data manipulation using Microsoft SQL.

– An understanding of relational database structures.

– Experience in interacting with business users to understand their requirements and managing the implementation of system changes.

– Skills/Competencies and experience

– Leadership skills.

– Attention to detail and quality.

– Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.

– Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.

– Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.

– Strong analytical & mathematical skills.

