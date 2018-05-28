System Administrator

Qualifications:

IT Bachelor (3year) degree

MCSE

Dell Certification

AWS Certification

Experience:

7+ years of experience in Systems Administration Hyper-V 2012 R2/2016

Knowledge:

Networking equipment including Checkpoint Firewalls and Cisco

Hyper-V VSwitches

Dell PowerEdge and SC storage

Active Directory

O365/G-suite migration (advantageous)

Windows File servers

IIS web servers

AWS EC2,S3,Route 53

Infrastructure architecture design

Linux (advantageous)

Skills

Job objectives:

Provisioning of new client infrastructure and maintenance of existing client infrastructure

Infrastructure software maintenance (includes patching and upgrades)

Ensuring all backups and replication configuration are running optimally

System troubleshooting and problem solving across platform and application domains

provisioning of new services as required

Ensuring strict security standards are maintained across all infrastructure

Competencies Required:

Capacity planning and forecasting for infrastructure

Please answer the following application questions

Do you have Four to six years system administration experience?

Do you have Bachelor (4-year) degree, with a technical major, such as engineering or computer science?

