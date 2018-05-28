System Administrator

Qualifications:
Experience:
- 7+ years of experience in Systems Administration Hyper-V 2012 R2/2016
Knowledge:
- Networking equipment including Checkpoint Firewalls and Cisco
- Hyper-V VSwitches
- Dell PowerEdge and SC storage
- Active Directory
- O365/G-suite migration (advantageous)
- Windows File servers
- IIS web servers
- AWS EC2,S3,Route 53
- Infrastructure architecture design
- Linux (advantageous)
Skills:
Job objectives:
- Provisioning of new client infrastructure and maintenance of existing client infrastructure
- Infrastructure software maintenance (includes patching and upgrades)
- Ensuring all backups and replication configuration are running optimally
- System troubleshooting and problem solving across platform and application domains
- provisioning of new services as required
- Ensuring strict security standards are maintained across all infrastructure
Competencies Required:
- Capacity planning and forecasting for infrastructure