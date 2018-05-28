Systems Analyst

May 28, 2018

Minimum Requirements: 

  • 3-year IT Qualification
  • 2-4 years relevant experience as a Systems Analyst/ Production Support Analyst
  • Strong analytical skills
  • Strong SQL and relational database knowledge
  • Good working knowledge of various system integration formats
  • Application management skills
  • Good understanding and application of the SDLC

Competencies: 

  • High performance delivery
  • Attention to detail
  • Takes ownership, accountability and is self-motivated
  • Excellent communicator who listens effectively and accurately and clearly conveys information through verbal and written means
  • Passion for our brand and customers
  • Connecting with people and proactively builds and maintains constructive relationships with internal and external partners
  • Driving quality by displaying ability to clarify and reduce complex issues to simple solutions
  • Excellent planning and organising skills with the ability to work systematically and sequentially

Learn more/Apply for this position