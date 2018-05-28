Minimum Requirements:
- 3-year IT Qualification
- 2-4 years relevant experience as a Systems Analyst/ Production Support Analyst
- Strong analytical skills
- Strong SQL and relational database knowledge
- Good working knowledge of various system integration formats
- Application management skills
- Good understanding and application of the SDLC
Competencies:
- High performance delivery
- Attention to detail
- Takes ownership, accountability and is self-motivated
- Excellent communicator who listens effectively and accurately and clearly conveys information through verbal and written means
- Passion for our brand and customers
- Connecting with people and proactively builds and maintains constructive relationships with internal and external partners
- Driving quality by displaying ability to clarify and reduce complex issues to simple solutions
- Excellent planning and organising skills with the ability to work systematically and sequentially