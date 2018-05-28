Systems Analyst (2404)

An established national consulting company has a new role available for a senior Systems analyst. You will form part of an organisation that provides infrastructure technology, big data analytics, process improvement and enterprise development solutions for their customers.

Reporting into the solutions design manager, the senior systems analyst is primarily responsible for translating user requirements into functional design specifications using Object Orientation, UML and industry defined design patterns.

Skills and Experience:

Responsibilities:

This responsibility will include but is not limited the following key deliverables:

Functional Design Specification (including use case diagrams and use case flow diagrams

Technical Design Specification (including sequence diagrams, class models, design patterns, software architecture, software architecture design and implementation)

Maintain overall responsibility for technical aspects of system development

Software Quality Assurance

System Documentation

Change Control

Qualifications and Experience Required

Degree or diploma in IT or Engineering

Seven years or more relevant experience

Project Life Cycle and software development methodologies

Exposure to Agile development

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Strong working experience in various software technologies ( Java, C/C++, Windows, Unix, Oracle, SQL, etc)

Exposure to version control software (i.e. Subversion, Rational ClearCase, Windows SourceSafe, etc)

Ability to lead team of developers

Work closely with project manager

Establish relationships with business analysts and product owners

Telecommunications operations knowledge

Solid understanding of Client/Server, Cloud and integration technologies

Working knowledge of UML and UML related Case tools (i.e. Rational Rose, Enterprise Architect, Borland Together, etc)

Soft Skills

Analytical, confident, enthusiastic

Strong troubleshooting skills

Simplify complex IT problems

Excellent communication skills and listening skills

Must be able to work independently as well as be a team player

Willingness to improve and grow with position

