Systems Analyst (2404)

Role Description: Systems Analyst
Permanent
Cape Town
Reports to: Solutions Design Manager
Description:
An established national consulting company has a new role available for a senior Systems analyst. You will form part of an organisation that provides infrastructure technology, big data analytics, process improvement and enterprise development solutions for their customers.
Reporting into the solutions design manager, the senior systems analyst is primarily responsible for translating user requirements into functional design specifications using Object Orientation, UML and industry defined design patterns.
Skills and Experience:
Responsibilities:
This responsibility will include but is not limited the following key deliverables:
- Functional Design Specification (including use case diagrams and use case flow diagrams
- Technical Design Specification (including sequence diagrams, class models, design patterns, software architecture, software architecture design and implementation)
- Maintain overall responsibility for technical aspects of system development
- Software Quality Assurance
- System Documentation
- Change Control
Qualifications and Experience Required
- Degree or diploma in IT or Engineering
- Seven years or more relevant experience
- Project Life Cycle and software development methodologies
- Exposure to Agile development
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Strong working experience in various software technologies ( Java, C/C++, Windows, Unix, Oracle, SQL, etc)
- Exposure to version control software (i.e. Subversion, Rational ClearCase, Windows SourceSafe, etc)
- Ability to lead team of developers
- Work closely with project manager
- Establish relationships with business analysts and product owners
- Telecommunications operations knowledge
- Solid understanding of Client/Server, Cloud and integration technologies
- Working knowledge of UML and UML related Case tools (i.e. Rational Rose, Enterprise Architect, Borland Together, etc)
Soft Skills
- Analytical, confident, enthusiastic
- Strong troubleshooting skills
- Simplify complex IT problems
- Excellent communication skills and listening skills
- Must be able to work independently as well as be a team player
- Willingness to improve and grow with position
Contact:(email address)