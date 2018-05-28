Technology Consultant (Cloud)

ENVIRONMENT: If you enjoy working on complex software projects, then a dynamic customer-centric tech company wants you as their next Technology Consultant who will focus on the Google Cloud Platform to design & implement custom technical solutions. The ideal candidate requires preferably a Computer Science/Information Systems or similar Degree, 3+ years’ experience in Web Development & relational databases including SQL Server & MySQL, Linux experience (Debian preferred) and have worked on cloud-based platforms – IaaS, PaaS, SaaS (AWS, Azure, GCP). Your other skills should include: .NET, Java SE8, PHP (Ideally Laravel 5,4 and up), Python, Ruby & Git (Ideally BitBucket).Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. DUTIES: As part of a multi-disciplinary team, delivering a complex marketing technology solution, you will be responsible for delivering solutions built on Google Cloud Platform.

Engage with internal team members and clients.

Design, build and implement scalable cloud-based solutions.

Develop and deliver innovative custom solutions that add business value.

Develop bespoke components to run on GCP (GCP SDK, Go, Python, Java, PHP).

Act as Technical Lead on client engagements – from scoping the new engagement, to creating the solution and solution design documentation.

Have a working knowledge of GDRP. REQUIREMENTS: Tertiary qualification (Computer Science, Computer Technology, Information Systems or similar Degree preferred)