Technology Consultant (Cloud)

May 28, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

If you enjoy working on complex software projects, then a dynamic customer-centric tech company wants you as their next Technology Consultant who will focus on the Google Cloud Platform to design & implement custom technical solutions. The ideal candidate requires preferably a Computer Science/Information Systems or similar Degree, 3+ years’ experience in Web Development & relational databases including SQL Server & MySQL, Linux experience (Debian preferred) and have worked on cloud-based platforms – IaaS, PaaS, SaaS (AWS, Azure, GCP). Your other skills should include: .NET, Java SE8, PHP (Ideally Laravel 5,4 and up), Python, Ruby & Git (Ideally BitBucket).Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs.

DUTIES:

  • As part of a multi-disciplinary team, delivering a complex marketing technology solution, you will be responsible for delivering solutions built on Google Cloud Platform.
  • Engage with internal team members and clients.
  • Design, build and implement scalable cloud-based solutions.
  • Develop and deliver innovative custom solutions that add business value.
  • Develop bespoke components to run on GCP (GCP SDK, Go, Python, Java, PHP).
  • Act as Technical Lead on client engagements – from scoping the new engagement, to creating the solution and solution design documentation.
  • Have a working knowledge of GDRP.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Tertiary qualification (Computer Science, Computer Technology, Information Systems or similar Degree preferred)

