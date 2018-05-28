Technology Consultant (DoubleClick)

ENVIRONMENT: A dynamic digital marketing company is seeking a Technology Consultant to be the primary day-to-day technical contact for clients while ensuring the effective use of DoubleClick. The ideal candidate should have a BA/BS Degree or related tertiary qualification or equivalent experience, at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role, DoubleClick advertiser experience and your skillset must include HTML, CSS, Flash, JavaScript, Excel & PowerPoint.Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. DUTIES: Maximise business growth by ensuring high adoption and usage of the DoubleClick product in the market. Be the primary day-to-day technical contact for our client base, providing prompt, professional consultative support and service to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction.

Partner with the Business Development and Account Management teams to scope and collect client requirements, provide guidance on best practices, and apply technology and product knowledge to address customer’s business and technology needs.

Collaborate with internal and external technical and developer teams to drive communication, prioritisation, analysis, and resolution of customer challenges and issues.

Maintain industry, Google product, and customer knowledge to provide successful ad management operational and technical consultation. Lead or contribute to projects that increase operational efficiency. REQUIREMENTS: Tertiary qualification, ideally BA/BS degree or equivalent practical experience.