Application Support Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (CBD) is currently looking for an Application Support Analyst to join them on a permanent basis

SQL / Application support

Industry: Financial

Description

Analyse, assist and support the application life cycle process in support of world class software products in a fast-paced cutting-edge environment. Responsible for being the first line support for technical customer queries as well as growing the team’s ability to be more pro-active and resolving any items that comes into the team. You will contribute to the efficiency, customer satisfaction as well as the technical operations growth. You will be exposed to different technologies and systems. Drive and implement best practice and processes to enable better support analysis, assist in tools and systems knowledge across production and application support specialists.

Duties

– Accountable for the operational support of company application life cycle, with the ability to provide Level 1 and Level 2 support

– Provide day-to-day technical expertise and operational support to obtain highest degrees of production stability for the various lines of business applications.

– Be key to the identification of application issues and assisting in a speedy resolution

– Work with the technical operations team to understand and implement improvements to their processes

– Work in an Agile environment

– Keeping a constant eye on changing industry ideas and practices

– Work with geographically distributed teams and continue working relationships

– Assist and mentor other production support analysts and contribute towards Tech

– Maintain appropriate level of training and threshold competence levels

Experience

– 3+ years’ experience in technical application support roles or similar

– Strong knowledge of Application Support principles.

– A strong background in application support or analysis.

– The ability to dig into problematic requests, have a pro-active attitude, sense of ownership and precise analytical skills.

– Work with SRE (Site Reliability Engineer) teams to implement and identify fixes to improve stability, reduce operational risk, and reduce manual tasks and ‘touches to production’

– Be able to work under pressure and against tight deadlines and will need to be pragmatic but intelligent design decisions.

– Can work closely with business stakeholders to figure out requirements and translate them to technical solutions

– Practical Knowledge of ITIL ITSM principles

Core Skills:

– Solid MS SQL knowledge,

– Advanced MS Excel experience,

– MS Windows Server (contact number)

– Splunk, Grafana, LogStash or similar monitoring application tools

– HTML, CSS, XML

– MSMQ / RabbitMQ (advantageous)

Competencies

– Strong attention to detail

– Proactive approach

– Shows initiative and ability to work independently

– Abstract thinking and conceptual problem solving

– Ability to frame problems and develop solutions aligned to strategic objectives

– Ability to work in complex, changing environments

– Strong ability to organize and prioritize

– Excellent communication skills both written and verbal in English

– Excellent time management skills to manage requirements regarding deliverables

– Excellent interpersonal skills and team player

– Results focused and able to execute

– Ability to perform well under pressure

– Willingness to learn new systems

– Client-focused thinking

Learn more/Apply for this position