An amazing telecoms company is looking to add a well experienced Business Analyst to their team in Cape Town.They are looking for employees who are:
- Solutions-orientated and with a can-do attitude
- Strong analytical and critical thinking skills
- Ability to interact professionally with internal and external people
- Short on ego and high on output
- Able to work in a team driven environment
Requirements:
- Matric
- FTI Diploma in Business Analysis
- 3+ years of experience as Business Analyst or Product Owner
- Own car and Driver’s License essential
- Familiar with Agile Methodology
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Research into best practice, understanding the competitor landscape, as well as learning about the contact center industry.
- Input into the strategic roadmap of the entire development team
- Analyzing features from the roadmap in depth.
- Running collaboration session with your team to determine UI/UX Sessions.
- Converting the analysis into stories – must have, nice to have, should have.
- Prioritizing and deprioritizing stories
- Testing Features
So if you feel that this opportunity is the next step in your career please send your CV with a Cover Letter to(email address)or contact Rozel on (contact number).
If you do not receive any feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your CV, please accept your application as unsuccessful.