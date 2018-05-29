Business Analyst (Fixed-term Contract)
May 29, 2018
|
ENVIRONMENT:
A leading health & fitness brand seeks the expertise of a Business Analyst to establish & maintain relationships with stakeholders and create a common understanding of the concept, vision, scope, objectives and business value of technology solution requests. The ideal candidate should possess an Information Systems/Business Systems tertiary qualification, at least 4+ years’ experience as an Analyst and Coordinator & experience working in Agile and Scrum, data gathering techniques and Project Management. Please note this is a Fixed-term Contract.
DUTIES:
- Develop both a wide and in-depth business knowledge.
- Establish and maintain relationships with stakeholders, including business owners, product owners, developers, testers and external service providers, throughout the project lifecycle.
- Assist business owners and stakeholders to create a common understanding of the concept, vision, scope, objectives and business value of technology solution requests.
- Assist business owners with input to a business case.
- Facilitate requirement workshops.
- Gather, analyse, clarify and understand business requirements, rules and dependencies – ensure that requirements are clear, complete and unambiguous.
- Document requirements by preparing a Business Requirements and Rules Specification.
- Use graphical analysis and mock-ups where required.
- Analyse report on the implications of changes in requirements; make recommendations.
- Perform root causes analysis during project implementation/support phases.
- Work with the Product Owner to facilitate
Learn more/Apply for this position
Related