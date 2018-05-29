Full Stack Developer

INTRODUCTION

Development and Technical quality ownership of the development of web and mobile commerce applications. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town City Centre.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

TECHNICAL AND FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES

– Relevant diploma / degree in programming/development

– Minimum 5 years development experience

– Minimum 5 years’ experience in a full stack/front-end engineering role essential

– Hands on/proven skill with REACT essential

– Strong JavaScript skills – ES5/6 skills preferred

– Proven ability to craft semantic HTML5

– Experience in Node.js and NPM highly advantageous

– Experience with Redis advantageous (bonus points for experience with Hazelcast)

– Proven experience to use the best practices and the latest web design trends in user interface design.

– Graphic design ability not necessary, but must be able to work with a graphics package, such as Photoshop or Sketch

– Understanding of web and mobile app development platforms

– Strong analysis and organization skills

– Expertise in cross-platform compatibility and best practices

– Ability to multi-task and the flexibility to work across more than one platform

– Ability to manage ambiguity and remain focused and effective at all times when priorities are changing

– An immense passion for e-commerce and web-based technologies

– Problem solving and analytical skills

– Ability to communicate, both written and verbal

– Personal effectiveness and able to work in a pressurized environment

– Drive quality by adhering to best practice coding standards and documentation

– Plan and be well organised, disciplined, with exceptional attention to detail

– Team player

– Passion for brand and customers

– Lead transformation

– Think strategically and commercially

– JOB SPECIFICATIONS

– Deliver complete presentation & integration layer providing the link between internal design team, external design teams and application development team.

– Support online business units and deliver on requirements for certain creative and coded content requirements on the site

– Deliver online campaigns where these are not feasible within the application template framework

– Communicate effectively with project managers, technical leads, internet strategists, and other internal team members

– Understand the goals and strategy behind each project from conception through completion

– Identify opportunities for process improvement and make constructive suggestions for change

– Ensure that Quality Assurance standards are adhered to

– Ensure that Development Lifecycle procedures are adhered to

– Maintain, Enhance and support existing applications

– Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas.

