Intermediate Front End Developer

My Client is looking for a talented Intermediate Front End Developer to join their team!A well-established company in Cape Town is looking for a talented Intermediate Front ENd Developer to join their team. You will have the opportunity to be exposed to new technologies and be part exciting new projects.Requirements:+ 3 years development experienceC# .Net experienceSQL 2005 experienceExperience in implementation of MVVM or MVC design patternsWPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) or Strong Web API experienceAn understanding of SOA. If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. For more IT, Finance and engineering jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.za If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.For more information contact: Roxanne Grobler on (contact number) / (email address)Specialist Recruitment Consultant: IT

