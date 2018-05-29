Robot Programmer

NQF 4 qualification / Matric

Electronics or Electrical Engineer ND will be advantageous

At least 2-3 years working in Maintenance/Robotics Department

MUST HAVE – ABB Robot Experience

– Experience in automotive environment (Pre Requisite)

– Thorough understanding of spot welding processes

– Thorough understanding of Mig welding processes

– Knowledge in the operation and programming of KUKA Robots system KRC 2 OR 4

– Knowledge in the operation and programming of ABB Robots systems

– Ability to learn and understand different / new robot software easily and quickly

– Computer literacy (Microsoft Excel & Word)

– Good communication and interpersonal skills

– Ability to handle pressure

– 13. Basic machine electrical and electronic maintenance knowledge

– 14. Knowledge in glue application systems SCA

– 15. Knowledge in quality management ISO TS (contact number)

– 16. Fronius and SKLweld controllers

Responsibilities include but not limited to the following:

– 1. Welding, Robot and PLC optimization on all lines

– 2. New product welding programs development

– 3. Continuous improvement efforts e.g. cost & time of welding procedures

– 4. Implementing Asset Care and preventative maintenance

– 5. Control of welding consumables for all robots

– 6. Assisting the SBU teams as & when necessary

– 7. Working shifts if necessary

– 8. Doing Standby and Call outs

– 9. Setting up complete programs from inception to finished of project

