SAP FiCo Consultant

Job Knowledge, Skills & Experiences:
- Educated to degree level, likely in an information technology specialty or holds a professional accounting qualification.
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in a full cycle implementation as well as in support projects.
- Minimum of 3 years SAP experience supporting General Ledger plus 3 or more of the following functions: Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Financial Accounting, Management Accounting, Fixed Asset Accounting, Inter-company Accounting, Project System.
- Experience in FI integration points with other SAP modules like MM, HR, PP, OTC and PM.
- Ability to multitask and manage multiple deliverables and projects at the same time
- Understanding of accounting business processes
- Ability to understand business processes from an end-user perspective
- Ability to work in a small team environment, effectively interacting with peers and customers alike
- Must be results oriented, and evidence delivery within a challenging environment
- Demonstrate adaptability, flexibility and resourcefulness within a small team
- Has proven leadership skills, and a good knowledge of business analysis.
- Has strong planning, communication and presentation skills.
Competencies:
- SAP Financials modules (SAP S4 HANA 1709)
- Solution Manager V7.5
- Team work
- Documentation
- Quality management
- IT Security (Segregation of duty, role management and development)
- Legislation
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for the definition, documentation and satisfactory delivery of changes within the SAP S4/HANA ERP.
- Extensive Solution Manager experience to drive changes through various environments
- Applying SAP Best Practices, facilitate the implementation and support of SAP Financials (focus on FICO Controlling – Cost Center Accounting, Profit Center Accounting, Product Costing, Profitability Analysis, Project System, Results Analysis, Unsettled Costs, Month End Close, Overhead assessment and settlement.)
- Perform detailed analysis of complex business process requirements and provide appropriate system solutions; identify, interpret, validate and document customer requirements
- Facilitate workshops to collect business requirements
- Map client business requirements, processes and objectives; develops necessary product modifications to satisfy clients’ needs.
- Design, customize, configure and testing of FI/CO modules.
- Identify gaps, issues and work around solutions.
- Act as liaison with client for troubleshooting: investigate, analyse, and solve software problems.
- Document functional designs, test cases and results.
- Proactively identify and propose business process and/or system enhancements
- Provide consulting services on both new implementations and existing support projects
- Act as a liaison between the business functions and the technical team.
- Provide ad-hoc training and user support as required
- Work self-directed and independently; may act as subject matter mentor to more junior members
- Look for and deliver improvement opportunities in business systems
- Application support and training of end users (limited and targeted)
- Cooperating with consultants from other modules such as MM, PM, PP and PS
Key Challenges:
- Delivering initiatives and milestones within agreed timeframes and to the required quality requirements.
- Manage the scope changes within your domain of expertise.
- Ensuring stakeholders and management are kept engaged and informed throughout the delivery of initiatives
- Managing resources across multiple geographies.