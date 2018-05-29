ENVIRONMENT: A driven & highly skilled Senior Back End PHP Developer is sought by a dynamic e-commerce platform to join its team on a mission to shape the face of the country’s retail online industry. The ideal candidate will be passionate about making the back-end bits tick, have 5+ years PHP experience as well as be skilled with the following tech toolset: Apache/NGINX, Linux, MySQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node, RabbitMQ, Agile/SCRUM, GIT, Server-side architectures and application frameworks like Zend/Phalcon. Any Magento and Elasticsearch 5 will be beneficial. DUTIES: Help build out the capabilities of the strategically important eCommerce platform with new features, and fix bugs when they pop-up.

Work closely with the Product Owners to develop and enhance existing systems to specification.

Manage and maintain infrastructure (we believe in dev ops, that means you know about grep.). REQUIREMENTS: PHP (5+ years’ experience), Apache/NGINX, Linux, MySQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node.

At $HOME in a *nix environment.

Messaging (RabbitMQ etc).

High production websites.

Agile/SCRUM.

API’s and integration.

GIT.

Server-side architectures and application frameworks (Zend, Phalcon). Advantageous – Magento and Elasticsearch 5.x will be a bonus. ATTRIBUTES: A desire to make the bits in the back-end tick.

Love finding ways to make things better, faster, stronger.

Comfortable in sticking it out in the trenches with a