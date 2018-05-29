Senior PHP Developer

Our client is a fast-growing online fashion business based in South Africa.

They’re obsessive about their high performance yet collaborative culture and are looking for leaders to join their team.

“We think big, move fast, take ownership and are used to winning. We’re lucky to be surrounded by colleagues who are experts in their field, working together to create a world class brand”

We’re looking for people who:

– are decisive

– are continuously learning & improving

– think big

– are proactive

– obsess about the customer and the customer experience

– are accountable

– collaborate

– are trustworthy, approachable and open minded

– simplify processes and solve complexity

If that sounds exciting to you, then please apply!

Senior PHP Developer

We are looking for a Senior PHP Developerwho is a self-starter and is comfortable taking ownership over assigned projects while working collaboratively in a team environment. The Senior PHP Developer will need to work with colleagues at all levels of the organization and must be comfortable gathering and organising information that translates into usable requirements. Our client is a rapidly expanding company and we are interested in candidates who are innovative and driven to make a positive impact to the team.

Job Description

– Design, develop and test code written in PHP

– Design and implement relational schema

– Draft technical specifications and briefs

– Monitor and profile application performance

– Monitor services and systems within our infrastructure

– Perform code reviews and maintain levels of quality control

– Deploy code to staging and production

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

– 5+ years in web development

– Highly proficient with PHP, the LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP)stack and related web technologies

– Experience with PHP MVCframeworks (specifically Laravel) is required, although Zend, Symfony, Kohana and CodeIgniter is acceptable

– Experience with relational database systems – preferably MySQL

– Experience architecting, developing, testing and maintaining PHP based web applications

– Experience with development in a Linux environment

– Experience with revision control systems (specifically Git), although SVN is acceptable

– Experience with an issue tracking/management system (specifically Jira)

– Advanced understanding of theoretical programming fundamentals, including but not limited to algorithms, data structures, design patterns and OOP

– Comfortable with the odd frontend job – must have basic skillswith (X)HTML, CSS and JS

– Experience with Python

Advantageous

– Sc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field is advantageous

– Experience with Varnish, RabbitMQ, Memcached and/or Apache Solr is advantageous

– Experience with e-commerce based applications is advantageous

COMPETENCIES

– Strong problem solving and analytical skills

– Strong drive for results

– Be comfortable working within a team

– Good communication skills

– Build and maintain relationships

Learn more/Apply for this position