KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
– Maintain the SharePoint database
– Review all workflows and correct where possible,
– Add new solutions to the SABFS codebase and maintain as well as enhance functionality of workflows,
– Ensure at all time the integrity of SharePoint,
– Exercise version control over all code,
– Ensure that the scanner solution, which is used with SharePoint is working perfectly,
– Supervise usage of SharePoint according to agreed organisation standard,
– Quality control all SharePoint related work inputs and output,
– Plan, distribute and manage all SharePoint work deliverables and deadlines
KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE
– BS/BA in IT related area,
– MS SharePoint 2007 or 2010 installation, configuration and troubleshooting experience,
– Microsoft SQL administration and troubleshooting,
– 5+ years of experience with SharePoint administration,
– 5+ years of experience with SGL server
– 5 + years of experience with Net Development
– COM +
– MS office Integration
Certificates:
– MCITP: SharePoint administrator 2010
– CompTIA Security+
– net 2005 or above