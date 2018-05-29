Software Developer

My client – well-established since 1994 in South Africa is a trusted credit bureau and information services provider. We are looking for a SOFTWARE DEVELOPER to join their dynamic team at the Stellenbosch office in Cape Town.Key Requirements:Intermediate and above SQL (SQL 92, no specific DB requirements).3-4 years or more experience in any development language (python is advantageous).Previous experience with a BI tool like Pentaho, Talend or SSIS is an advantage but not a requirement.Extreme attention to detail.Positive attitude, a team player and a self-starter.Previous experience in the financial sector is an advantage but not a requirement.Previous experience in data warehousing will be big advantage but not a requirement.Experience and proven ability with the correct attitude are the core requirements.B.Sc. (Computer Science) or equivalent qualification3-4 years of experience in software development with at least one of the following languages: Python & SQL2+ years of experience developing distributed software systemsKey Competencies:OwnershipChange ManagementIncident and problem managementKnowledge sharing in order to minimize key man dependencyStrong research skillsInitiativeStrong communication skillsAbility to multi-taskGood at problem solvingSelf-motivatedAbility to perform well under pressureGood Technical writing skillsEnergeticWillingness to push the boundariesKey Performance Areas: Solution architecture and developmentDetailed solution and development documentationTest case and unit testing creationStandards enforcementCode / process / standards reviewsAssisting OPS with fault finding and issue resolutionShould you meet the requirements, forward your CV to(email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position