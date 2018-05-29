System | Network Administrator

My client – well-established since 1994 in South Africa is a trusted credit bureau and information services provider. We are looking for a System | Network Administrator to join their dynamic team at the Stellenbosch office in Cape Town.Key Requirements:5+ years of experience in Information Technology operations and administration3-5 years of relevant professional experience in Unix and Linux Systems, server hardware, virtualization, Centos, RedHat, Debian or Solaris5+ years working in a corporate datacenter environmentGood understanding of TCP/IP networking and VLANsExperience with performance and service availability monitoringVirtualization (VMware), OpenStack or similarExperience with Enterprise Storage Servers (e.g. Dell, Netapp)Network Infrastructure (e.g. Extreme / Enterasys)An understanding of HTTP, Apache, Tomcat, DNS, FTP, SSH.Experience with Postgres/Mysql Database administration (Advantageous)Cloud experience (e.g. AWS)RHCSA / RHCE / LPIC (Advantageous)Key Competencies:Excellent attention to detail and good analytical skillsShell scripting skills (e.g. Bash / Python)Hard-working with a passion for technology and a keen interest / enjoyment in resolving technical problemsDetail-orientatedStrong trouble-shooting skillsBe familiar with network-, operating system security hardening techniques and application securityAbility to investigate issues, identify causes of problems and implement strategies to improve the systems environment and prevent recurring issuesKey Performance Areas:Support & Maintain Linux (Redhat, Centos, Debian, Solaris) based serversApply operating system updates, patches and configuration changesAnalyse system logs and identifying potential issuesIntroduce and integrate new technologies into existing environmentsPerform routine audits of systems and softwareAdd, remove or update user account information, reset passwords, etc.Document the implementation of systemsTroubleshoot any reported problemsWorking in a largely virtualized Unix environmentShould you meet the requirements, forward your CV to(email address)

