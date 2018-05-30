Business Analyst

Our client, a software house based in Ireland with a development arm in Cape Town. They are challenging the way contact center software is designed and built to disrupt a sleeping industry, and currently searching for a Business Analyst/Product Owner to join their team.Looking For:We are looking for excellent analysts who are deep thinkers, who can manage a team, understand the difference between nice-to-haves and must-haves and how to prioritize work accordingly.Work Culture:Use agile methodologies to build software. Our culture suits individuals who are self-motivated and are able to self-manage. We lead through servant leadership. This is to ensure that individuals are always assessed to ensure that they are playing to their strengths and interests.Experience

We are looking for an individual with at least 3 years’ experience in either a product owner or business analyst role.

Experience in analyses and solution design for software products

Familiarity with agile methodologies favorable

Contact Centre knowledge favorable

FTI Business Analysis Diploma favorable

Duties:

Research into best practice, understanding the competitor landscape, as well as learning about the contact center industry

Input into the strategic roadmap of the entire development team

Analyzing features from the roadmap in depth

Running collaboration session with your team to determine UI/UX sessions

Converting the analysis into stories (must haves, nice to have, should have)

Prioritizing and deprioritizing stories

Testing features

Please send your CV to(email address)or you can contact Xolani on (contact number).

If you do not receive any feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your CV, please accept your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position