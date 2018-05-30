Business Analyst (3005)

Role Description:

Senior Business Analyst

Permanent

Century City

A software development house in Cape Town is looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join their Cape Town team. The successful candidate will be the vital link between the information technology capacity and business objectives. The function of the Business Analyst must enable support and ensure the successful completion of analytical, building, testing and deployment tasks of the companies software product??s features.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Identify business needs

Assist with the development of business cases

Define configuration specifications and business analysis requirements

Help design, document and maintain system processes

Ability to understand and merge Business and Technical requirements

Report on common sources of technical issues or questions and make recommendations to relevant stakeholders

Design business solutions

Ensure successful implementations of solutions

Communicate key insights and findings to relevant stakeholders

Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups

Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analysing data requirements

Spec writing

Build and maintain sound professional relationship

Skills and Experience:

5-6 years?? relevant experience in Business Analysis

A degree in IT / Computer Science or relevant qualification

Strong written and verbal communication skills including technical writing skills

Basic knowledge in generating process documentation

Firm grasp of the SDLC

Experience in analysing data to draw business-relevant conclusions and in data visualization techniques and tools

Experience working with online products is preferable

