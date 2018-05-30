Business Analyst – East London

My client who is based in East London is looking for a Snr Business Analyst with a Degree and or Diploma in IT to join their team. Minimum of 3 years experience with advanced DBA knowledge (MsSQL or Oracle) is requiredEssential experience required

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology or Software Engineering

Basic knowledge os SSRS, SSIS, SSAS

Query writing and procedure development

Minimum of 3 years of advanced data base administration with expeience in performance tuning and relational and data warehousing design

ETL development skills (SSIS or Cognos)

Knowledge of ETL and BI toolset

Understanding of Kimbass DW methodology

Advanced Excel, Word and Access skills

Report writing

Duties will include

Participation in the LTSM control system analysis and design

Analysis and documentation of reporting requiremets

Design and implementation of data mart

If you are a match for this role, please apply online.

