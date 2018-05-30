Business Analyst – East London

My client who is based in East London is looking for a Snr Business Analyst with a Degree and or Diploma in IT to join their team. Minimum of 3 years experience with advanced DBA knowledge (MsSQL or Oracle) is requiredEssential experience required
- Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology or Software Engineering
- Basic knowledge os SSRS, SSIS, SSAS
- Query writing and procedure development
- Minimum of 3 years of advanced data base administration with expeience in performance tuning and relational and data warehousing design
- ETL development skills (SSIS or Cognos)
- Knowledge of ETL and BI toolset
- Understanding of Kimbass DW methodology
- Advanced Excel, Word and Access skills
- Report writing
Duties will include
- Participation in the LTSM control system analysis and design
- Analysis and documentation of reporting requiremets
- Design and implementation of data mart
If you are a match for this role, please apply online.