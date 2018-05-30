C# Developer

C# Developers! Do you want to be part of a team that will fast track your career? Flexi-time, latest tech and benefits that most Developers dream of. You will be mentoring the juniors and have the opportunity to see your ideas come to life. Qualification:Relevant Tertiary IT related qualification Skills & Experience: Minimum of 4 years with the .Net packageASP.NET, Web Forms, MVC 5 and C# are some of the requirementsAbility to learn fast, conceptualize and innovate on your own feetVery important… the ability to have fun while you develop Job Description:Join a company with more than 16 years in software artisanship; a company known for hiring, continuously growing, and retaining the best people in the industry.Work with teams with a common goal: to solve complex business problems, to drive excellence and to make an impact, while pushing yourself and others to become more.Use your knowledge and experience to develop excellent, high-quality web and mobile applications for some of the country's leading organizations.Be involved in various parts of the SDLC – maybe having to do a bit of analysis, design and architecture work as part of your dev tasks.Find ways to improve the quality of the product through the use of continuous integration to create a well-oiled DevOps process.Research cutting-edge technologies, and identifying ways to apply them into your project.

