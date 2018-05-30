Functional Analyst (Digital Transformation)

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-growing leading retailer is looking for an Functional Analyst (Digital Transformation) to evaluate the demands and requirements of stakeholders; transform those demands and requirements into an abstract business model and identify use cases; transform them into logical and technical solution views and be able to configure the system to realise the solution.

DUTIES:

Gather business requirements, document and translate into a design with limited assistance, author detailed functional specifications for developers to deliver working functionality.

Specify testing, training, definition and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions.

Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.

Prepare test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform the testing.

To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the SAP System.

Estimate, schedule and prioritise discrete pieces of work and deliver consistent, quality and accurate results.

REQUIREMENTS:

Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc. Computer Science (or similar).

Experience in functional analytics (3-5 years).

Experience in cloud solutions. (Preferably AWS) (3 + years).

Experience of working on projects as a Functional Analyst in both Agile and DevOps (3-5+ years).

Understanding of eCommerce, preferably SAP Hybris (1-3 years).

The following skills would be advantageous: SAP- Hybris or Cloud for Customer (C4C) (3-5 years). Experience in Retail (3-5 years).



