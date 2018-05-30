ENVIRONMENT:
A fast-growing leading retailer is looking for an Functional Analyst (Digital Transformation) to evaluate the demands and requirements of stakeholders; transform those demands and requirements into an abstract business model and identify use cases; transform them into logical and technical solution views and be able to configure the system to realise the solution.
DUTIES:
- Gather business requirements, document and translate into a design with limited assistance, author detailed functional specifications for developers to deliver working functionality.
- Specify testing, training, definition and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions.
- Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.
- Prepare test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform the testing.
- To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the SAP System.
- Estimate, schedule and prioritise discrete pieces of work and deliver consistent, quality and accurate results.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc. Computer Science (or similar).
- Experience in functional analytics (3-5 years).
- Experience in cloud solutions. (Preferably AWS) (3 + years).
- Experience of working on projects as a Functional Analyst in both Agile and DevOps (3-5+ years).
- Understanding of eCommerce, preferably SAP Hybris (1-3 years).
- The following skills would be advantageous:
- SAP- Hybris or Cloud for Customer (C4C) (3-5 years).
- Experience in Retail (3-5 years).