Junior Software Developer

One of South Africa’s most sophisticated tech software houses is looking for Junior Software Developers to join their team in Stellenbosch. Candidates will be part of a development team building and working on software components such as radar systems and drone technology. If you want to be part of this team’s success story who are busy developing technology for the future, then you should apply today! Qualification:BSc in Computer Science / Engineering or Diploma in Engineering / Software Skills & Experience:

Minimum 3 years relevant working experience

Experience in software testing and automation

Understanding of version control concepts

Familiarity with test-driven development and unit testing theory

Ability to develop software in C, C++, C#, Python or other selected languages

Linux OS, and shell scripting

Windows OS

GIT Software repository usage



Job Description:

Test new software and provide feedback to the software team.

Develop and maintain software for automated system testing, software for remote monitoring, as well as scripts and tools for automated software builds.

Provide Level 2 Support on issues that support Technicians.

On standby for urgent software issues that support Technicians after hours.

Train Technicians regarding updates to the system software.

Provide software support to Production Technicians building new radars.

Updating the knowledge base for support queries.

Peer code reviews.





