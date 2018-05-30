Security Engineer

As Managed Service Support Engineer you will be tasked with proactive monitoring, management, configuration, and day to day operational ownership of the Enterprise Services Site Active Directory, and Exchange. Living the company values and ensuring to drive to continually improve the client environment. You will be required to operate across multiple countries supporting and assisting remote site support engineers and working cohesively across all ITO with all support teams. Some of your duties will include:

– Monitoring, recording, diagnosing, reporting, escalation and management of the McAffee, Checkpoint, Fortinet and Cisco environment across a global deployed infrastructure base.

– Operational proactive role to ensure that future incidents are prevented, and current incidents are resolved or escalated through the relevant processes.

– Develop a basic understanding of our Security Services customer’s business, crucial project management and administration abilities such as report writing, as well as being proficient in operational documentation with attention to detail.

– Manage, diagnose and escalate to the vendor, or Senior Security Team members.

– Share and grow the proactive requirements of the role by adding visibility and improving the current monitoring systems and sharing with the wider team.

– Troubleshoot and make recommendations on the security of systems.

You might be required to assist with Security stand-by on a rotational basis

Requirements:

– 4-5 years experience as a Senior Engineer

– Degree/diploma in Information Technology

– CCNA & CCNP, CCNA Security, Security +

– Own vehicle and drivers licence essential

– Good English language skills

Learn more/Apply for this position