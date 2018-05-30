Senior Solution Architect (1804)

Role Description:
Senior Solution Architect
Cape Town (CBD)
Permanent
Duties
Retail Architecture Plans and Roadmaps
Establish and maintain business capability maps for retail related functions and processes by identifying the relevant current state, “as-is” IT resources including applications, data and technology, and planning the future, “to-be” state guided by IT architecture principles and patterns in order to deploy IT resources optimally and in alignment with business goals and objectives
Lead The Evaluation of Retail Related Solution Options and Make Recommendations
Guide the evaluation of solution options for retail functions and processes by gathering requirements, researching trends and innovative ideas, identifying and comparing candidate options, creating business cases including risks, impacts and assumptions, making a recommendation on a preferred option and following the required approval governance and processes in order to ensure that a balanced, impartial decision is made on the solution option
Lead The Design of Technology Solutions for Retail Related Projects and Initiatives
Guide and co-ordinate the design of retail related solutions by ensuring projects and other initiatives are contextualized within the overall retail related plan and roadmap and the required IT architecture principles are applied in order to design solutions that meet quality standards, ensure that IT resources are shared and leveraged optimally and prevent unnecessary time, effort and cost associated with implementation and support of poorly designed solutions
Skills and Experience:
Requirements:
- Minimum Qualification, Accreditation & Experience:
- NQF Level 7 ( Degree in Computer Science, Computer engineering, Engineering, Information Technology (Science or Commerce) or other related fields
- Architecture Certification e.g. TOGAF ITIL or CobIT Certification
- 8 years Solution Architecture experience in a large enterprise planning, architecting and cost/benefit justifying complex solutions for retail related business capabilities with:
- * 3 years experience in Project Management OR leading design and implementation initiatives
- * 3 years Business process modeling/capability analysis experience
- * 3 years presentation experience of complex concepts to senior management
Advantageous Qualification, Accreditation & Experience:
- Honors degree or Post Graduate Diploma
- Business Process Certification e.g. 6 Sigma
- 2 years in Supply Chain systems experience including ERP
Contact: Liesl.deBruyn@eoh.com