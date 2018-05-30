Senior Systems Administrator

Senior Systems Administrator – Southern Suburbs

Competitive Package on Offer +Benefits!

A leading and rapidly expanding concern is in search of skilled Senior Systems Administrator to lead their IT division. The candidate will have the opportunity to shape the technology development of the company and be part of a team shaped around common values.

You love the IT world and are up-to-date with current IT and internet trends. You can handle pressure and ad hoc requests, are not afraid of deadlines and going that little extra mile, can manage your own work flow as well as work within a fast paced team. You are able to interpret and/or discuss information with others, which involves terminology or concepts not familiar to many people. You enjoy interacting with your colleagues and working with them to resolve their IT issues.

Job Description:

As the Senior Systems administrator, you’ll be responsible for:

Maintaining the company’s IT network, servers and security systems at our 3 premises.

You will be responsible for investigating and diagnosing network problems, collecting IT usage stats, improving the company’s IT systems and carrying out routine configuration and installation of IT solutions.

Monitoring and assessing infrastructure performance and reliability and making ongoing improvements.

Manage and mentor members of the IT team

Planning and project management of new infrastructure / facilities.

Ideal Skill Set:

Relevant qualification would be an advantage

At least 8 years’ experience in a similar role

Experience in:

Linux (strong skills essential, preferably Centos/Redhat)

NIS / NFS / Samba

OpenVPN

CUP

Learn more/Apply for this position