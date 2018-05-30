Systems Tester

Support the Information Systems Manager in establishing an effective information technology system by ensuring the administration, maintenance, support, testing and timeous implementation of the system. The following key performance outputs should be achieved by successful applicants:

– Ensure timeous general system administration and maintenance;

– Thorough testing and monitoring of system changes and/or new functionalities, as well as the drafting of relevant documentation;

– Effective and timeous implementation of new systems and/or functionalities;

Provide support to system users as well as training to supporting personnel i.t.o. new functionalities that have been tested and implemented;

– Bilingual in English and Afrikaans.

– Valid Driver’s Licence

