Analyst Programmer I/Full Stack Front End Developer

Minimum Requirements:
Technical and Functional Competencies
- Relevant diploma / degree in programming/development
- Minimum 5 years development experience
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a full stack/front-end engineering role essential
- Hands on/proven skill with REACT essential
- Strong JavaScript skills – ES5/6 skills preferred
- Proven ability to craft semantic HTML5
- Experience in Node.js and NPM highly advantageous
- Experience using Grunt, Gulp, Webpack or other task runner/build tools
- Experience with Redis advantageous (bonus points for experience with Hazelcast)
- Experience in MondgoDB, Firebase, GraphQL or similar
- Experience with DevOps advantageous
- Proven experience to use the best practices and the latest web design trends in user interface design
- Graphic design ability not necessary, but must be able to work with a graphics package, such as Photoshop or Sketch
- Understanding of web and mobile app development platforms
- Strong analysis and organization skills
- Expertise in cross-platform compatibility and best practices
- Ability to multi-task and the flexibility to work across more than one platform
- Ability to manage ambiguity and remain focused and effective at all times when priorities are changing
- An immense passion for e-commerce and web-based technologies
- Problem solving and analytical skills
- Ability to communicate, both written and verbal
- Personal effectiveness and able to work in a pressurized environment
- Drive quality by adhering to best practice coding standards and documentation
- Plan and be well organised, disciplined, with exceptional attention to detail
- Team player
- Passion for brand and customers
- Lead transformation
- Think strategically and commercially