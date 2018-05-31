Analyst Programmer I/Full Stack Front End Developer

May 31, 2018

Minimum Requirements:

Technical and Functional Competencies

  • Relevant diploma / degree in programming/development
  • Minimum 5 years development experience
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in a full stack/front-end engineering role essential
  • Hands on/proven skill with REACT essential
  • Strong JavaScript skills – ES5/6 skills preferred
  • Proven ability to craft semantic HTML5
  • Experience in Node.js and NPM highly advantageous
  • Experience using Grunt, Gulp, Webpack or other task runner/build tools
  • Experience with Redis advantageous (bonus points for experience with Hazelcast)
  • Experience in MondgoDB, Firebase, GraphQL or similar
  • Experience with DevOps advantageous
  • Proven experience to use the best practices and the latest web design trends in user interface design
  • Graphic design ability not necessary, but must be able to work with a graphics package, such as Photoshop or Sketch
  • Understanding of web and mobile app development platforms
  • Strong analysis and organization skills
  • Expertise in cross-platform compatibility and best practices
  • Ability to multi-task and the flexibility to work across more than one platform
  • Ability to manage ambiguity and remain focused and effective at all times when priorities are changing
  • An immense passion for e-commerce and web-based technologies
  • Problem solving and analytical skills
  • Ability to communicate, both written and verbal
  • Personal effectiveness and able to work in a pressurized environment
  • Drive quality by adhering to best practice coding standards and documentation
  • Plan and be well organised, disciplined, with exceptional attention to detail
  • Team player
  • Passion for brand and customers
  • Lead transformation
  • Think strategically and commercially

