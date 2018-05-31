Application Developer

Responsible for the development and maintenance of applications aimed at a vast number of diverse Android devices. Your primary focus will be the development of Android applications and their integration with back-end services. You will be working alongside other engineers and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore, commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and creating quality products is essential.

Responsible for the development and maintenance of applications aimed at a range of iOS devices including mobile phones and tablet computers. Your primary focus will be development of iOS applications and their integration with back-end services. You will be working alongside other engineers and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore, a commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and the creation of quality products is essential.

– Design and build applications for the iOS platform

– Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications

– Collaborate with a team to define, design, and ship new features

– Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs

– Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization

Technical Knowledge:

– Proficient with Swift, Objective C, and Cocoa Touch-

– Experience with iOS frameworks such as Core Data, Core Animation, etc.-

– Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning-

– Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect iOS applications to back-end services-

– Knowledge of other web technologies and UI/UX standards-

– Understanding of Apple’s design principles and interface guidelines-

– Knowledge of low-level C-based libraries is preferred-

– Experience with performance and memory tuning with tools {{such as Instruments and Shark, depending on project needs}}-

– Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications-

– Knack for benchmarking and optimization-

– Proficient understanding of code versioning tools –

– Familiarity with continuous integration

– Strong knowledge of Android SDK, different versions of Android-

– Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end services-

– Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices-

– Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning-

– Ability to design applications around natural user interfaces-

– Familiarity with the use of additional sensors, such as gyroscopes and accelerometers-

– Knowledge of the open-source Android ecosystem and the libraries available for common tasks-

– Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements-

– Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications

Learn more/Apply for this position