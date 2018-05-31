BPC Trainee Consultants

Our client, a Somerset West-based BI consultancy, is looking to employee university graduates as Trainee SAP BPC Consultants. The company focuses on Enterprise Performance Management specialising in SAP Business Warehousing (BW), SAP Business Planning and Consolidation (BPC), and custom-made financial budgeting and planning solutions using SAP products.

The SAP Business Planning and Consolidation (SAP BPC) application delivers planning, budgeting, forecasting, and financial consolidation capabilities, so that companies can easily adjust plans and forecasts, speed up budget and closing cycles, and ensure compliance with financial reporting standards.

The ideal candidate should have a University Degree with Accounting as major, such as B.Accounting, B. Comm Accounting or B.Comm Management Accounting.

Learn more/Apply for this position