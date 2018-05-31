Business Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Specialist Business Analyst to join them on a permanent basis

Industry: Financial / IT

Salary: TBD

Job purpose

As a Specialist Business Analyst you will play a critical role as a problem solver and person who assists in defining and enabling business change. Your primary responsibility is to deliver solutions that are fit for purpose, that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value.

Key outcomes

The following outcomes will be expected to be achieved by the Specialist Business Analyst:

– Understanding business needs as they relate to a potential change or transformation

– Acting as an advisor to the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative

– Facilitating group workshops and meetings

– Explaining technical jargon to non-technical/ business teams

– Gathering, identifying and documenting business requirements

– Simplifying requirements, so they are easily understood across the whole team

– Building relationships with all key stakeholders this includes business owners, product managers,

– development teams, trainers and users

– Business process modelling and improving business processes across various business units, processes

– and systems

– Implementing, testing and deploying solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and co-ordinating

– User Acceptance testing)

– Supporting business transition and helping to establish change (includes transfer of knowledge to users,

– trainers and peers)

– Assist in the continuous development, improvement and implementation of the analysis framework

– Mentoring and coaching of other business analysts

Qualifications and experience

– At least 5 years’ experience as a business analyst in the financial services industry

– Experience in the Investment industry advantageous

– Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g. Certification of Competency in Business Analysis

– (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business analysis (AdBA)

– Honours degree in business/ information technology will be advantageous

– Understanding the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and exposure to various development

– methodologies (Waterfall, Kanban, Scrum and other agile methodologies)

Competencies

– Excellent Communication skills (verbal & written in English & Afrikaans)

– Strong Facilitation and negotiation skills

– Interpersonal skills, relationship building

– Analytical thinking & problem-solving

– Client Services Orientation

– Treating Customers Fairly

– Information gathering

– Attention to detail

– Concern for order & accuracy

– Stress tolerance/ Flexibility

– Innovative thinking

– Adaptability

– Planning, prioritising and organising

Attributes

– Positive, enthusiastic attitude

– Ability to work under pressure

– Honesty, integrity and respect

– Results Driven

– Teamwork

– Ability to work independently

– Resilience

