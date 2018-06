Business Analyst

Are you a Business Analyst that is open to becoming a Technical Writer? You will be responsible for building and maintaining strong relationships with internal clients and acting as a product owner of the software solution. You must have financial services experience. Qualification:MatricDegree in ITFTI in Business Analysis Skills & Experience: Minimum 8 years’ experience as a Business AnalystExperience in an agile environment will be advantageousExperience in creation of business and functional specifications Job Description:Act as an interface between the business and software development team to ensure that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution.Participate in the planning and prioritization of new features and system enhancements with business stakeholders. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, SANDY-LEE WILLIAMS on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027579.

