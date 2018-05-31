Role Description:
Business Intelligence Developer (SSIS focus in an MS environment)
Permanent Position
A financial services company requires the skills of talented BI Developers looking for new challenges and a very fast moving environment.
The company has an established BI team looking to drive new and exciting developments that generate real business value. Those who are keen to build great SSIS packages that astound are required for this challenging role.
Skills and Experience:
Requirements:
- Ability to work within the framework of project methodologies and work independently
- Must have more than 3 solid years Experience as a BI developer
- Substantial Data design, systems design experience in a BI environment
ETL Development Requirements
- SQL programming in large RDBMS (T-SQL preferred), SSIS / Visual C#, Biml
- Exposure to ETL and data integration processes
- Strong understanding of data warehouse design and implementation best practices
- Min 5 years ETL experience in data warehousing
- Performance tuning i.e designing ETL for optimal performance
- Exposure to data integration processes
- Moderate ability to implement physical data model
- Strong knowledge of dimensional models
Front-End Development Requirements
- Solid working experience in SSRS, SSAS ( multidimensional and / Tabular) and sharepoint
- Experience implementing semantic models
- Development of a variety of BI applications for web and desktop
EMail: (email address)