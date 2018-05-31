Business Intelligence Developer (SSIS focus in an MS environment

Role Description:

Business Intelligence Developer (SSIS focus in an MS environment)

Permanent Position

A financial services company requires the skills of talented BI Developers looking for new challenges and a very fast moving environment.

The company has an established BI team looking to drive new and exciting developments that generate real business value. Those who are keen to build great SSIS packages that astound are required for this challenging role.

Skills and Experience:

Requirements:

Ability to work within the framework of project methodologies and work independently

Must have more than 3 solid years Experience as a BI developer

Substantial Data design, systems design experience in a BI environment

ETL Development Requirements

SQL programming in large RDBMS (T-SQL preferred), SSIS / Visual C#, Biml

Exposure to ETL and data integration processes

Strong understanding of data warehouse design and implementation best practices

Min 5 years ETL experience in data warehousing

Performance tuning i.e designing ETL for optimal performance

Exposure to data integration processes

Moderate ability to implement physical data model

Strong knowledge of dimensional models

Front-End Development Requirements

Solid working experience in SSRS, SSAS ( multidimensional and / Tabular) and sharepoint

Experience implementing semantic models

Development of a variety of BI applications for web and desktop

EMail: (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position