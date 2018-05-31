DevOps Engineer

Responsibilities

·Research, implement and maintain monitoring technologies for the company’s products and solutions

·Research, implement and maintain log stashing and analysis tools and systems for the company’s products and solutions

·Script and develop routines and code to automate and improve backend processes as well as microservice and data management

·Implementation and management of third party tools and managing of technical relationships with third party integration partners such as Mobile Networks.

·Driving Product Design for Operation/Maintenance and Resilience early in the SDLC.

·Provide solid feedback and recommendations to Product Development teams regarding product reliability, operability and maintainability on existing products.

Skills and experience

·A Software or Engineering qualification (e.g. Engineering degree plus 1-2 years’ experience or a Diploma with 2-3 years’ experience)

·DevOps or Sysadmin or backend Development experience that includes exposure to managing infrastructure.

·Experience with or knowledge of building and maintaining modern monitoring, analysis and diagnostics systems, e.g. Prometheus, Zabbix, ELK, HP Openview, EUEM, SCOM or similar

·DB experience (e.g. Cassandra, Mongo, Redis) – noSQL preferred

·Linux experience: advanced admin, iptables, networking tools

·Scripting experience: Java, PHP, Bash or similar

·Application server experience: Tomcat, Glashfish or similar • APIs and Communication: SOAP, REST, HTTPS or similar

·Network protocol knowledge (e.g. TCP, UDP, DHCP, HTTP)

·Protocol troubleshooting skills (e.g. Maestro with Wireshark)

Advantageous:

·Experience with Git (Bitbucket advantageous) or similar tools for source code control

·Knowledge of container technologies (e.g. Docker) advantageous

·Recent Java micro-services or backend web framework experience advantageous

·Exposure to Agile development frameworks like Scrum advantageous

·Knowledge of Java cryptography and PKI advantageous [Bulleted list of the qualifications, experience and specific skills required.]

If you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to (email address). Just replace (email address) you have not received a response within a week, please consider your application unsuccessful.

