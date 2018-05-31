Java Developer

Successful candidates will get to work alongside some of SA’s top Java developers and software engineers – many who are legends in the industry. Our client runs numerous project teams across a wide client base – ensuring the best fit of people for the specific project and geographical location within varied technology environments.
Skills & Requirements
Competence in the following (relative to the seniority of the role):
– OO Principles – polymorphism, inheritance, encapsulation
– Java Core APIs
– JDBC – Creating relational databases, Queries and Updates
– Debugging
– JUnit/Unit Testing Framework
– EJB or Spring Framework
– JPA/Hibernate
– RESTful Framework
– Maven/ANT
– GIT
– HTML5 basics
– JavaScript Basics
Personal Attributes
– Flexible
– Team player
– Self motivated