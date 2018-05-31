Java Developer

Successful candidates will get to work alongside some of SA’s top Java developers and software engineers – many who are legends in the industry. Our client runs numerous project teams across a wide client base – ensuring the best fit of people for the specific project and geographical location within varied technology environments.

Skills & Requirements

Competence in the following (relative to the seniority of the role):

– OO Principles – polymorphism, inheritance, encapsulation

– Java Core APIs

– JDBC – Creating relational databases, Queries and Updates

– Debugging

– JUnit/Unit Testing Framework

– EJB or Spring Framework

– JPA/Hibernate

– RESTful Framework

– Maven/ANT

– GIT

– HTML5 basics

– JavaScript Basics

Personal Attributes

– Flexible

– Team player

– Self motivated

Learn more/Apply for this position