My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for Java Developer to join them (Junior – Senior )
Rates TBD
Industry: Financial
Core Tasks
– Analysis of change requests received
– Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes
– Design prototypes for change requests
– Maintain existing programmes according to change requests
– Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
– Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
– Test Interfaces to other systems
– Debugging of programs
– Provide test information to Testers
– Implement changes into the Production environment
– Document changes implemented and programs
– Updates of data model documentation
– Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (functional)
– Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
– Provision of user guides / training material
– Provide hands-on training for own system
– Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)
– Correct errors / bugs in production
Requirements
Education
– Grade12
– Preferably a computer Science degree, IT Diploma or equivalent in experience
– Java Certification will be advantageous
Experience
– Minimum of 3 years’ experience within application development in Java
– Minimum 2 years working experience in J2EE
– Practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service
– An understanding of Object-Orientation
– UML experience
– Experience with Web Service will be an advantage
– Experience with the following tools will be an advantage: IBM Websphere, IBM MQ Series, DB2, Eclipse or Websphere Application Developer
– Relational Database experience (Experience with DB2 development will be an advantage.)
– Experience with RCP development will be an advantage.
– Financial Services knowledge (recommended)
– At least 4 years IT experience
Knowledge
– Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
– Relevant program languages
– Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques
– Impact Analysis Techniques
– Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
– Understanding of Project Management Principles
– Understanding the Deployment Process in the Development Phase
– High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology
Competencies
– Strong analytical & numerical ability
– Problem solving skills
– Conceptual thinker
– Good communication / interpersonal skills
– Action / results orientation
– Quality orientation
– Knowledge seeking / learning orientation