Junior Database Administrator (Oracle)

Competencies & Qualifications:

Matric

Tertiary qualification in IT

The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility

Strong problem solving, effective planning and organizational skills

Detail oriented

Excellent communication skills

You have a can do attitude

Can cope under pressure

Positive outlook on life

Above all, be passionate about what you do

Take responsibility for team failures

Strives for continuous improvement

Works smart, not hard

Needs to embrace change rather than fear it

Sound working knowledge of Oracle.

OCA and OCP certifications

Analytical and technically minded.

Organizational, interpersonal and verbal/written capabilities.

Abilities to share knowledge effectively.

3-5 Years’ experience as an Oracle DBA

Responsibilities:

Assisting with budgeting and quotes for current and future environments

Documentation of processes

Orientation of new staff

Database installs and DR environment configuration

Database patching and upgrades

Database backups and restores

Implementation of database monitoring utilities

Database performance investigations

Structural changes and deployment of database objects

User requests

Standby

POC new technologies or processes for clients

Provide consultancy, education and guidance in the use and exploitation of DBMS’s and database environments and infrastructure.

Recommend technical solutions to our clients.

Assist in the logical design and implement the physical definition of databases in conjunction with application systems analysts.

Enhance and maintain databases to accommodate new business functions and improve existing business functions.

Assist application developers with problem analysis and resolution of development and production failures.

Provide and maintain technically stable and performing production environments.

Research and evaluates alternative solutions and recommends the most efficient and cost effective database solution for the application design.

Monitors and analyzes ongoing database status, utilization and capacity.

Implements and support database security regulations, policies, and guidelines.

Work closely with technical and client management to plan and implement database tools in support of business applications development requirements and processes.

Utilizes standard tools to record change and problem activities for tracking purposes./

Support user and developer access, upgrade planning, implementation and resolution of database

Capacity Plans

Meet contracted SLA

Disaster recovery (backup and restore) Procedures and checks.

You will be working with the following technologies:

Oracle Enterprise Manager

Oracle, SQL Server & MySQL Database

Linux

Oracle Data Guard

Oracle RMAN

Performance Tuning

If you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to (email address). Just replace (email address) you have not received a response within a week, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position