Junior Database Administrator (Oracle)

Competencies & Qualifications:
- Matric
- Tertiary qualification in IT
- The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility
- Strong problem solving, effective planning and organizational skills
- Detail oriented
- Excellent communication skills
- You have a can do attitude
- Can cope under pressure
- Positive outlook on life
- Above all, be passionate about what you do
- Take responsibility for team failures
- Strives for continuous improvement
- Works smart, not hard
- Needs to embrace change rather than fear it
- Sound working knowledge of Oracle.
- OCA and OCP certifications
- Analytical and technically minded.
- Organizational, interpersonal and verbal/written capabilities.
- Abilities to share knowledge effectively.
- 3-5 Years’ experience as an Oracle DBA
Responsibilities:
- Assisting with budgeting and quotes for current and future environments
- Documentation of processes
- Orientation of new staff
- Database installs and DR environment configuration
- Database patching and upgrades
- Database backups and restores
- Implementation of database monitoring utilities
- Database performance investigations
- Structural changes and deployment of database objects
- User requests
- Standby
- POC new technologies or processes for clients
- Provide consultancy, education and guidance in the use and exploitation of DBMS’s and database environments and infrastructure.
- Recommend technical solutions to our clients.
- Assist in the logical design and implement the physical definition of databases in conjunction with application systems analysts.
- Enhance and maintain databases to accommodate new business functions and improve existing business functions.
- Assist application developers with problem analysis and resolution of development and production failures.
- Provide and maintain technically stable and performing production environments.
- Research and evaluates alternative solutions and recommends the most efficient and cost effective database solution for the application design.
- Monitors and analyzes ongoing database status, utilization and capacity.
- Implements and support database security regulations, policies, and guidelines.
- Work closely with technical and client management to plan and implement database tools in support of business applications development requirements and processes.
- Utilizes standard tools to record change and problem activities for tracking purposes./
- Support user and developer access, upgrade planning, implementation and resolution of database
- Capacity Plans
- Meet contracted SLA
- Disaster recovery (backup and restore) Procedures and checks.
You will be working with the following technologies:
- Oracle Enterprise Manager
- Oracle, SQL Server & MySQL Database
- Linux
- Oracle Data Guard
- Oracle RMAN
- Performance Tuning
If you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to (email address). Just replace (email address) you have not received a response within a week, please consider your application unsuccessful.